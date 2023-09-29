Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Bought by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $173,274,000 after purchasing an additional 20,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury General by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,732,000 after buying an additional 285,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mercury General by 24.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,299,000 after acquiring an additional 299,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,615,000 after acquiring an additional 138,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,517,000 after acquiring an additional 51,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury General in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mercury General Stock Performance

NYSE MCY traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 18,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,447. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $39.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.60%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

