Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. ASB Consultores LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,810 shares of company stock worth $16,070,700 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $65.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

