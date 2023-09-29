Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 4.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $68.40. 7,231,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 15,774,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.20.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,470,631.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 233,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,700 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

