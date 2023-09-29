MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Up 0.6%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.19 and last traded at $59.99. 177,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 396,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.62.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 79.64% of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

