Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $375.03.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $313.64 on Monday. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total transaction of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,714,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,509,547 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,824,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,523,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,810,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,712 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,302,677,000 after acquiring an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

