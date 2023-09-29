MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

NYSE MIXT opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.94. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $9.17.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. Research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is an increase from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,081,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 134,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.