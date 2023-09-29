MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NYSE MIXT opened at $5.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.94. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $9.17.
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.70 million. Research analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total value of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,081,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 74,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 324,568 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 425,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 142,729 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 820,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after buying an additional 134,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
