Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $3.53

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.44. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 110,484 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

