Mizuho Trims Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Target Price to $33.00

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised Apartment Income REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.13.

NYSE AIRC opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.86. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 872.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 776.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 73 communities totaling 25,739 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

