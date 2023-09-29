Mizuho Trims Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Target Price to $62.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 3M reissued an upgrade rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity Residential from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.59.

Equity Residential Price Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

EQR stock opened at $58.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.91%.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,454,000 after purchasing an additional 878,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity Residential by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,083,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,255 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

