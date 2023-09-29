Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Major Shareholder Sells $63,772.44 in Stock

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 31,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $63,772.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,787.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MNTS opened at $1.30 on Friday. Momentus Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $79.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($10.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.50) by ($1.50). Momentus had a negative net margin of 4,321.76% and a negative return on equity of 230.81%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Momentus Inc. will post -28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Momentus during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Momentus in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Momentus by 1,124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 707,219 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentus during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momentus by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 35,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

