Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) Major Shareholder Sells $63,772.44 in Stock

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 31,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $63,772.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,787.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of MNTS opened at $1.30 on Friday. Momentus Inc. has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $79.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91.
Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($10.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.50) by ($1.50). Momentus had a negative net margin of 4,321.76% and a negative return on equity of 230.81%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. Research analysts anticipate that Momentus Inc. will post -28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.
