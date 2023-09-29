Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Short Interest Update

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the August 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Monarch Mining Price Performance

GBARF remained flat at C$0.02 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. Monarch Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.11.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

