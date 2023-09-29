Morgan Stanley Boosts GSK (LON:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,585

GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,440 ($17.58) to GBX 1,585 ($19.36) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.76) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,450 ($17.71) to GBX 1,575 ($19.23) in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,575 ($19.23) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,730 ($21.13) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,573.64 ($19.22).

Get GSK alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GSK

GSK Price Performance

GSK Announces Dividend

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,494 ($18.24) on Monday. GSK has a 52 week low of GBX 1,286.20 ($15.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,609 ($19.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,176.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,413.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,414.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 4,409.45%.

Insider Activity at GSK

In related news, insider Hal Barron purchased 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,803 ($46.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,328.57 ($10,170.44). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 237 shares of company stock worth $857,004. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.