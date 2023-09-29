Morgan Stanley Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $58.50

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $58.50 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.43.

MU stock opened at $65.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $74.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $498,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,470,631.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 233,810 shares of company stock worth $16,070,700. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

