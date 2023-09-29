Morgan Stanley Cuts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $98.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Get DexCom alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $95.46 on Friday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average of $116.91.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $53,798.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,507,793.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,575.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,549 shares of company stock worth $1,275,573. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 4,814.3% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.