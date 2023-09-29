Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,100 shares of company stock worth $34,634,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MS opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.22. The company has a market capitalization of $136.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $74.67 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

