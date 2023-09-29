MTR (OTCMKTS:MTCPY) Trading Down 7.6%

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

MTR Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21.

Get MTR alerts:

MTR Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd.

MTR Company Profile

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.