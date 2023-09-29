Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $385.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $329.60.

MUSA stock opened at $345.04 on Monday. Murphy USA has a twelve month low of $231.65 and a twelve month high of $347.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $318.94 and a 200 day moving average of $293.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 21.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.16%.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total transaction of $5,964,482.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at $71,203,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 18,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.40, for a total value of $5,964,482.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,473 shares in the company, valued at $71,203,111.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,815 shares of company stock worth $22,153,785. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 5.2% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 38.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 56.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1,171.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 50,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,971,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

