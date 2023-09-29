National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Cut to C$105.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NA. Barclays lifted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Cormark dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$104.88.

TSE:NA opened at C$90.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$97.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$98.18. The company has a market cap of C$30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.37 by C($0.16). National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of C$2.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5863931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.82%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

