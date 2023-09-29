National Bankshares Lowers Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$9.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SSL. TD Securities cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

TSE SSL opened at C$6.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. Sandstorm Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of C$66.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.1487236 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

