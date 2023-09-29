National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

National Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ NATI opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.15. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $59.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Instruments by 44.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.2% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.