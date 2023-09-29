Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $4.17 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0470 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $72,983.90 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00174570 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00050289 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00026523 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00013114 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

