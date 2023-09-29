Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NAVB stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average of $0.14. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 264.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 172,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 1,631.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 293,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129,100 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

