nCino’s (NCNO) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $31.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. nCino had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at nCino

In other nCino news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $147,615.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,596,538.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $147,615.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 388,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,596,538.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Royce Hansen sold 84,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $2,634,064.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,340,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,729,017.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,288 shares of company stock worth $7,656,684 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming raised its stake in nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in nCino by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 218.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 41.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

