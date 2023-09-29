Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. VNET Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Perion Network from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.60.

Perion Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $42.75.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 22.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 77.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $240,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $260,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Articles

