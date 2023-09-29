NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Short Interest Down 16.3% in September

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 378,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRDS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NerdWallet Stock Up 0.7 %

NRDS opened at $8.73 on Friday. NerdWallet has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $676.92 million, a P/E ratio of 873.87 and a beta of 1.51.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.22 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NerdWallet will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 23,938 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $201,079.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,178,000 after buying an additional 924,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,594,000 after purchasing an additional 501,314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,316,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NerdWallet by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,310,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 570,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NerdWallet by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,965,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 175,422 shares in the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NerdWallet Company Profile

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Articles

