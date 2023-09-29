Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,440 ($17.58) target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday.
Next 15 Group Stock Up 0.3 %
Next 15 Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be issued a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75,000.00%.
Next 15 Group Company Profile
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
