NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,879 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $39,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $58.26. The company had a trading volume of 6,338,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.98 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

