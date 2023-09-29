NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,085 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in NIKE by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,654 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.00. 14,095,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079,462. The company has a market cap of $146.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.04. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.