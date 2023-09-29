NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Lifted to Hold at Williams Trading

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Williams Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $7.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.48. 10,118,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,050,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.04. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

