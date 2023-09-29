NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Lowered to $121.00 at Raymond James

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $128.00 to $121.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.83.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.04. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $137.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,026 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

