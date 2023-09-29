Ninety One UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Afya by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. Afya Limited has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Afya ( NASDAQ:AFYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $143.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Afya had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Afya Limited will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

