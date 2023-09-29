Northern Lights Acquisition (NASDAQ:NLIT) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 148,451 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 76,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Northern Lights Acquisition Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93.

Institutional Trading of Northern Lights Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLIT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,232,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Lights Acquisition Company Profile

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

