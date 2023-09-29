Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.21. 12,699 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 10,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the first quarter worth $404,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 14.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

