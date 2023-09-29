Northside Capital Management LLC Invests $243,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 930 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $246.38 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $782.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.51.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.93.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total value of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.35, for a total transaction of $690,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,938 shares in the company, valued at $17,392,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,315 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,270 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

