NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at BMO Capital Markets

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NWH.UN. Laurentian lowered their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Cormark lowered NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a buy rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$8.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.36.

Shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust stock opened at C$5.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$5.00 and a one year high of C$11.51.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

