Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $102.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novartis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1,963.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,290,000. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novartis

(Get Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Articles

