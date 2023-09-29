NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.08%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 233.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

