NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $18.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 2,390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the second quarter worth about $697,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 261,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NuStar Energy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NS opened at $17.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $18.41.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 162.85%. The company had revenue of $378.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.52 million. Research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 202.53%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

