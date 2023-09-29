Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.49. 46,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 21,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
