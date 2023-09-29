Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Trading 0.1% Higher

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.49. 46,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 21,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

Get Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund alerts:

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 14.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 59.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 49,161 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 77,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.