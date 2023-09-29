NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.9 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $200.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.84 and its 200-day moving average is $190.97. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.