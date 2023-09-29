Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2023

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCSGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCS shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Oculis from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oculis from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Oculis in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oculis

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Oculis in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Oculis in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the first quarter worth about $4,838,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oculis Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCS opened at $11.10 on Friday. Oculis has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oculis will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.