Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCS shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oculis in a report on Monday, June 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Oculis in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Oculis from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Oculis from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, SVB Securities began coverage on Oculis in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Oculis in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Oculis in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the second quarter worth about $247,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oculis during the first quarter worth about $4,838,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCS opened at $11.10 on Friday. Oculis has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oculis will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

