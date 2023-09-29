OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.50 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $67.50 million and $24.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001792 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00034291 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00026620 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00011803 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003068 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

