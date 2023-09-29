Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,569,142 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 823,676 shares.The stock last traded at $11.75 and had previously closed at $13.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Opera from $14.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Opera alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OPRA

Opera Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $94.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.10 million. Opera had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 16.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Opera in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in Opera by 934.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.