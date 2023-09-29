Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0629 on Major Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $60.52 million and $2.08 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008263 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00021066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016927 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013935 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,842.89 or 1.00139629 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

