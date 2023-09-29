Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Posted by on Sep 29th, 2023

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBDFree Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of OBD opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £57.66 million, a PE ratio of -158.33 and a beta of 1.14. Oxford BioDynamics has a one year low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 39.90 ($0.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.63.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.