Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Oxford BioDynamics Stock Performance

Shares of OBD opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £57.66 million, a PE ratio of -158.33 and a beta of 1.14. Oxford BioDynamics has a one year low of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 39.90 ($0.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.63.

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

