Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,287 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after buying an additional 92,760 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $517,706,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after acquiring an additional 384,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,710,000 after acquiring an additional 652,439 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.11. 546,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.16 and a 200-day moving average of $219.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $63,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,840.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.