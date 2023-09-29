Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $517,706,000 after purchasing an additional 419,411 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $306,682,000 after purchasing an additional 384,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,710,000 after purchasing an additional 652,439 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total value of $63,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,219,840.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,140 shares of company stock valued at $40,276,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $235.18 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $258.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.67. The company has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 186.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

