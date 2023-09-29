Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Gap Up to $12.41

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $12.85. Paragon 28 shares last traded at $12.61, with a volume of 16,829 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Paragon 28 in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.96 million. Equities analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 50,345 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 395,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

