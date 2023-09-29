PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $233.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.20. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after purchasing an additional 530,979,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,578,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,481,325,000 after buying an additional 987,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,055,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,938,322,000 after purchasing an additional 489,175 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,063,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,981,000 after purchasing an additional 937,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

