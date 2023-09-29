Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $10.25 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Perpetua Resources Trading Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ PPTA opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Perpetua Resources has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chris J. Robison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $158,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 18,900 shares of company stock worth $61,839 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 1,950.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,597 shares in the last quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 5,793,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,887,000 after buying an additional 1,178,895 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 71.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,464,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 609,490 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth $1,628,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth $1,215,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

